Smithrvrentals Announces RV Rental Services to Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Smith RV rentals has put forth motorhomes Houston, a way that people can rent high quality RV's at reasonable rates. This family owned company specializes in the late model, the extra clean, and really dependant motor homes.



Smith RV rentals has a whole lot of specialists in Motorhomes Houston, hence, they make it really easy for people to rent the ideal vehicle for themselves during their vacation. The staff will let customers know each and everything about the RV and its features before giving it out for rent. Customers will be assisted through each and every step of the RV rental procedure.



The main RV units that are hosted by Motorhomes Houston are made by Forest River. They are basically of three makes. The sunseeker 23’ offers a sleeper for 6 people, the 26’ model offers a sleeper for six and the 29’ has a sleeper for 8. There are certain other models too, like the 26’ slide RV and the 30’ slide RV. There’s just one requirement, smoking is not allowed within the RV.



There are certain standard features that are available in all the RV’s put forth by Smith RV rentals. There’s a shower, toilet, television, DVD player, coffee maker, hot water heater, 3 burner stove etc. put forth before you. The automatic transmission makes the RV work better. The ford triton V10 engine is also really dependable. Central heat as well as dash air conditioning are provided, thus, the customer has access to both. With lots of basement storage space available, there’s an ample amount of space provided inside the RV. There is also a 60 gallon unleaded fuel tank available! The auxiliary battery will always keep the RV running.



Customers can rent their choice of RV right online. Online estimates are provided, so that the customers can easily view as to how much the price of their choice of RV can go up to. Travel guides are also put forth by Smith RV rentals to make journeys much better.



The main focus of Smith RV rentals is not only to provide quality motorhomes Houston, but also to provide quality customer care to meet along with all the needs of the customer.



To know more about Smith RV rentals or motorhomes Houston, visit their website at http://www.smithrvrentals.com or call (281)447-4263. Smith RV rentals is located in 540 W. Gulf Bank Rd. Houston, TX 77037.