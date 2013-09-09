Smoke Chat Electronic Cigarette Reviews Being Hailed by Customers as Honest and Reliable

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Smoke Chat Electronic Cigarette Reviews remains the most trusted site in terms of unbiased and Truthful reviews. E-cigarettes which are listed on the Top 9 countdown of Smoke Chat mirrors the competency of Smoke Chat to determine the best available products.



Most review sites only exist for the benefit of certain brands. Reviews are mostly done in a crafted way just to show just the positive sides of the product and cover the not so good aspects. There’s a whole different assessment on the side of Smoke Chat because all of the details are shown in a transparent way with no aim to hide any information, undesirable it may be. The review site sticks on the original evaluation guidelines such as throat hit, vapor cloud, quality, features, price and the overall rating.



Being on the top list of Smoke Chat’s electronic cigarette reviews doesn’t mean that a brand is already perfect. In the case of Green Smoke staying on the number one spot, five stars were given for the throat hit, vapor cloud quality and overall rating but only 4.5 stars for the features and price. It comes to show that even the number one brand still has its own room for improvement. It would also be helpful for the customers to know what to expect and make their own decision at the end of the day.



Smoke Chat promises to constantly give reliable electronic cigarette reviewas they are after the satisfaction and trust of the customers. Read only what’s real and depend only with the best.



“Thank you for giving me a more sensible smoking experience.” –Kevin Laderoute



“Green Smoke® e-cigarettes are nothing short of amazing”.-- Laurie, Indiana



“Smokers are discriminated against all the time. We can't smoke anywhere. With South Beach Smoke, I can now legally smoke in restaurants, bars, theaters and even on airplanes. It's extremely liberating to know I can smoke almost wherever I want and whenever I want... and without bothering anyone”.

--Tony M, San Diego



About Smoke Chat

Smoke Chat is a comprehensive online e-cigarette review that gives detailed information to customers about electronic cigarettes in the market. Reviews only rely on actual perception and ratings of users and customers. Information gathered are presented in a fair manner that’s why Smoke Chat retains its credibility and integrity.



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