The high installation cost of smoke detectors and weather affecting the battery function of the smoke detector are restraining the market growth to a particular extent.



Factors like high spending on smoke detectors by various enterprises across the world to safeguard infrastructure and reduce human loss is boosting the smoke detector market. Companies believe products like fire sprinklers, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and other fire-protection devices within their buildings.The expansion in fire related investment by several companies and SMEs worldwide is driving the demand for smoke detectors. consistent with the newest edition of the National Fire Alarm and Signalling Code (NFPA 72), smoke alarms must be placed outside every sleeping area, inside every bedroom, and at every level of the house, including the basement.



Leading key players:

Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Johnson Controls, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, United Technologies Corporation, Hochiki Europe, LLC, Schneider Electric, BRK Brands, Inc., XTRALIS, Protec Fire Detection plc, and others.



By Product Type:

Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Ionization Smoke Detector, and Dual Sensor Smoke Detector



By Power Source:

Battery Powered, Hardwired With Battery Backup and Hardwired Without Battery Backup



End User:

Residential and Industrial



Application:

Clinical Laboratories and Hospitals



Regional Segmentation:

1.APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

2.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

3.North America (U.S. and Canada)

4.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)



The global smoke detector market is driven by factors, such as technological advancements in smoke detectors, rising fire deaths and loss of property, and government initiatives. Also, improvements in the smoke detector system along with IoT (Internet of things) are driving the smoke detector market. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fire services in the United States have responded to an estimated 1,318,500 accidents in 2018. Such incidents resulted in 3,655 civilian fire deaths; 15,200 civilian fire injuries; and a total property loss calculated at $25.6 billion. In the same year, house fires triggered 2,720 household house fatalities. However, the high cost for the initial installation of smoke detectors and replacement of traditional smoke detectors with smart smoke detectors is likely to hinder the smoke detector market to a certain extent.



Table of Contents

1 Smoke Detector Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Smoke Detector Market, by Type

4 Smoke Detector Market, by Application

5 Global Smoke Detector Production, Value ($) by Region (2019-2030)

6 Global Smoke Detector Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2030)

7 Global Smoke Detector Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Smoke Detector Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix



