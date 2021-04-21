Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Growth to Be Worth USD 179.7 Million by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is projected to reach USD 179.7 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising practice of the laser-based surgeries & usage of the electrosurgical units (ESUs) and increasing emphasis on the air cleanliness & requirement of keeping the operating premises safe from any potential harmful smoke. The immense growth of the ambulatory surgery center is another mentionable aspect where the market is predominantly driven, as the ASCs are investing heavily in the smoke evacuation devices to improve the inner air quality in their facilities.



RapidVac smoke evacuator from Medtronic, MEGADYNE smoke evacuator, CONMED's ClearView Smoke Evacuation, are a few of the most demanding products prioritized by the end-users. Smoke evacuator dermatology, laparoscopic smoke evacuator, smoke evacuation system testing, smoke control system, smoke control system requirements, smoke management system components, smoke management system in a covered mall, smoke control system design, smoke control system sequence of operation, and exhaust fan requirements, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.



The increasing practice of plastic or cosmetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, and injuries to bones have helped the market grow substantially owing to the higher incorporation of the fume evacuating devices in most fo the surgical units. A higher growth rate has been estimated for the handheld or portable devices, as many surgeons are carrying them being extremely lightweight.



Key participants include Medtronic plc, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, CONMED, KLS Martin Group, Symmetry Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and DeRoyal Industries, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. Healthcare facilities are mostly engrossed in the corona patient treatment and barely investing in other healthcare procedures & facilities. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, application, end-use verticals, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Smoke Evacuating Filters

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Laparoscopic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Others



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Hospital & Clinics

Dental Chambers & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Veterinary Hospital & Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



The growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries such as electro surgery and laser based surgery contributes to the market demand largely.



Growing concerns about diseases transferred through surgical fume coupled with government laws guaranteeing safety in surgical procedures, are expected to cause a surge in the market demand during the forecast period.



A wide number of chemical & biologic matters having harmful potentials present in the surgical smoke created in those orthopedic surgeries. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries have helped grow the market value largely, as most hospitals and surgical centers are incorporating these fume evacuators. The market valuation of the orthopedic sub-segment is expected to reach 18.8% by 2027.



Government petition is being requested and launched in various places around the world for making the usage of the evacuation devices in theatres compulsory.



An overall higher emphasis has been observed during this corona virus pandemic on the usage of the smoke evacuation in the healthcare facilities…Continued



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



