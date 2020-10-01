New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is projected to reach USD 179.7 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising practice of the laser-based surgeries & usage of the electrosurgical units (ESUs) and increasing emphasis on the air cleanliness & requirement of keeping the operating premises safe from any potential harmful smoke. The immense growth of the ambulatory surgery center is another mentionable aspect where the market is predominantly driven, as the ASCs are investing heavily in the smoke evacuation devices to improve the inner air quality in their facilities.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Medtronic plc, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, CONMED, KLS Martin Group, Symmetry Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and DeRoyal Industries, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, application, end-use verticals, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Smoke Evacuating Filters

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Laparoscopic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Others



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Hospital & Clinics

Dental Chambers & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Veterinary Hospital & Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook of Smoke Evacuation Systems Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Smoke Evacuation Systems market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Smoke Evacuation Systems sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry

Analysis of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



