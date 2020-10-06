New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new informative research report titled Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market report to its ever-expanding database, which provides an in-depth assessment of the challenges and growth prospects faced by the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry currently and a futuristic outlook for the same. The report aims to help the participants, companies, and readers understand the market scenario thoroughly, along with the problems or hurdles they might potentially face over the coming years.



Market Size – USD 113.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – The rapid growth of the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and adoption of the handheld or portable smoke evacuation systems.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Smoke Evacuation Systems market.



The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The market is further segmented into product types offered in the market and their application spectrum along with key geographical regions where the market has established substantial footing and comprehensive competitive analysis.



The key companies profiled in the report include:



Medtronic plc, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, CONMED, KLS Martin Group, Symmetry Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and DeRoyal Industries, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Smoke Evacuating Filters

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Laparoscopic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Others



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Hospital & Clinics

Dental Chambers & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Veterinary Hospital & Clinics

Others



Regional Analysis of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market:



The report offers a comprehensive regional bifurcation of the key regions included in the Smoke Evacuation Systems market along with production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export analysis, revenue contribution, market share and size, volume and value, and the operations of the key players located in each key regions. Along with this, the report also offers an estimated year-on-year growth rate of all the regions and their key countries along with total revenue generated by each region during the entirety of the forecast timeline (2020-2027).



The regional analysis of the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry assesses the following crucial geographical regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Smoke Evacuation Systems industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Smoke Evacuation Systems market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Smoke Evacuation Systems market.



