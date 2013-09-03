Smoke Free VCU: Providing Information About the Possible Ill-Effects of Using Electronic Cigarettes

Colfax, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes, popularly known as e-cigarettes, are battery-operated products that are designed to deliver nicotine, flavour and other chemicals by converting them into a vapour that can be inhaled by the user via this device. Some of the most popular e-cigarettes are deliberately made by manufacturers to look like conventional cigarettes and a few others look like a USB memory sticks.



There has been a lot of debate and discussion about the safety and effectiveness of these e-cigs.However in the lack of a long term scientific analysis the consumers have no way of knowing the effects of e-cigarettes. There are also no studies or research to establish any known benefits or harmful effects associated with using these e-cigarettes. Some experts opine that e-cigarettes can lure many young people to try other tobacco products, including conventional cigarettes.



In September 2010, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued someelectronic cigarettesFDA warning to some distributors for violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA had even been discussing a possible ban on online sales of e-cigarettes.In 2009 FDA warned that e-cigs could have a few health risks, and held several meetings with e-cigarette makers to get their opinions about regulations for the growing industry.



Online-sales ban is a major point of discussion because the FDA wants to take all necessary measures to ensure that e-cigarettes re kept out of the hands of minors.Discussions are also done on the minimum legal age for buying e-cigs and their television, radio and print advertising.



A large number of smokers are switching fast from traditional tobacco to the new battery-operated nicotine-vaporizing technology. But it is now believed that e-cigarettes are not completely emission-free and some of their ultra-fine liquid particles may penetrate into the lungs.



About smokefreevcu

Smokefreevcu is a web site that aims to educate consumers and provide relevant and regularly updated information about the functioning of an electronic cigarette and its impact on society.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Luis G. White

3292 Garfield Road

Colfax, IL 61728

Website: http://www.smokefreevcu.org/