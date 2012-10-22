Smoke NV Inc. Is Recognized as an Outstanding Partner of the Year by London Drugs

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Canadian retail giant, London Drugs has awarded Canadian electronic vaporizer manufacturer Smoke NV Inc. it’s prestigious Outstanding Partner of the Year Award for 2012.



This sought-after award recognizes a very small, select group of London Drugs’ vendors and distributors who have excelled in contributing innovative products that have assisted the company in reaching its corporate goals and objectives. This past year, Smoke NV has proven to be a very successful product for London Drugs, reaching sales of approximately one million dollars. This is the first time that Smoke NV has earned the award and is the only electronic vaporizer company in Canada to have been presented such an award.



“The Outstanding Partner of the Year Award is based on much more than simply sales volume” said G.W. (Wynne) Powell, president and CEO of London Drugs. “Smoke NV’s commitment to innovation, service, and collaboration is a shining example of Defining Canadian Retail.”



In addition to the above, the award also recognizes Smoke NV’s innovative design and unique marketing strategies. This combined with its commitment to communication and collaboration with London Drugs’ management team is proving to be a winning strategy for everyone involved.



“We are immensely honored to be recognized by London Drugs as the Outstanding Partner of the Year,” stated Shanu Mohamedali, founder and president of Smoke NV Inc. “London Drugs is a Canadian retail giant and recognition from such a prestigious institution is a testament to Smoke NV’s hard work and determination.”



Since its inception, Smoke NV has created numerous long and short term quit smoking products that are free from nicotine and other harmful substances. All of Smoke NV products are backed by physicians and guaranteed by an extensive warranty program which ensures all users experience a Truly Healthier Alternative.



About Smoke NV

First established in 2009, Smoke NV was started with a single purpose: to provide a healthier alternative to traditional smoking. A physician-owned, proudly Canadian company, Smoke NV is dedicated to providing its consumers with the latest and safest smoking alternative products. In just 2 years of operating, Smoke NV devices have been distributed coast-to-coast in Canada. As of 2012, our products have reached international distribution, entering the markets of Australia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and India. As a result, Smoke NV has become an industry leader in Canada, trusted and supported by physicians and pharmacists alike. Most importantly, all of us at Smoke NV sincerely believe in the products we manufacture, and in the benefits they have to offer.



