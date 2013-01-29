SMOKEFREE Announces Heavy Discounts on Premium Starter Kits

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- SMOKEFREE, #1 Electronic Cigarette India Company has announced heavy discounts on its Premium Starter Kits from Rs 1200/- to Rs 1000/-. Premium kit, India’s First E-Liquid based Electronic Cigarette Starter Kit are now being sold on the website at the Reduced Price of Rs 1000/-.



SMOKEFREE Premium Kit Consists of Following:

1 x Battery

1 x Tank Atomizer

1 x USB Charger

1 x Wall Charger

1 x E- Liquid Bottle (10 ml)

1 x Refilling Tips

1 x Instruction Manual



The technology used by these e-cigarettes is a cutting edge, as the Starter Kits are just comprised of a Battery Device, Tank Atomizer & E Liquid.



E Liquid is the solution used in SMOKEFREE Premium Kits. E-liquid is the component of the e-cigarette that provides the nicotine solution and the flavoring. When heated by the atomizer, the e-liquid produces the vapor that mimics traditional tobacco smoke. E-Liquid is made up of water and flavorings in a propylene glycol (an everyday additive in food) base.



About SMOKEFREE, #1 E Cigarette India Company

SMOKEFREE is best place buy to E Cigarette Online in India & is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.