Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- SMOKEFREE brings its range of electronic cigarettes in India at the best prices. SMOKEFREE’s concept of electronic cigarettes is completely new and a welcome approach for those who want to get rid of their smoking habit, but unable to do so due to the severe addiction of cigarette.



Unlike traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes are not harmful. These cigarettes do not accumulate harmful tar in the lungs or any other forms of toxins in the body as these cigarettes do not contain high level of Nicotine. An electronic cigarette looks absolutely like any other normal cigarette, but it greatly differs in composition.



While praising the product, one of the consumers of electronic cigarettes has stated, “SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette is amazing, I can see myself less addicted to smoking and most importantly, no one stops me while I am with my SMOKEFREE Electronic Cig. It has made my life better; I need no go downstairs every time I need to smoke.”



Chain smokers or even moderate smokers hold a strong desire to quit smoking, but they fail even after putting a lot of effort. Now, they all have the opportunity to opt for an alternate E cig, which will give the feeling of real smoking but without causing any health hazard to them.



About SMOKEFREE

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.



For more information, please visit http://www.smokefree.in



CONTACT:-

A S SMOKEFREE ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE PVT LTD

Head Office Address:

D-37, Sector 6, Noida

Uttar Pradesh-201301

India

Call: 0-8447127127

Email: sales@smokefree.in