SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt Ltd Is Offering 10% Christmas Discounts

Delhi/NCR, Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Offers 10% Christmas discounts on all its products, including e liquid. There are numerous ill-effects associated with smoking and the sooner a person quits smoking, the sooner the body will start to repair the damages caused by smoking. No bigger occasion than Christmas to give up smoking as customers will be surrounded by all the family members to support them during their struggle to overcome smoking.



Smoking cigarettes causes many deadly diseases such as cancer, emphysema, etc. So it is advisable to all to work together with family and friends to give up tobacco use and choose electronic cigarettes for a healthier lifestyle. Talk to them about the health issues and benefits of being smoke-free. This Christmas help loved ones quit smoking by getting them to switch to SMOKEFREE E cigs, the healthier alternative to Smoking. Use coupon code CHRIS10 and get 10% off on all products.



Quitting smoking has immediate as well as long-term benefits for a smoker which includes decreased chances of heart disease, lung cancer and other chronical diseases. It is observed that within 12 hours after a person have smoked his last cigarette, his body will begin to heal itself and within weeks the person will overcome his addiction of tobacco use. To help users in quitting smoking and prevent relapse in smoking, SMOKEFREE e-cigarettes are effective and reliable.



About SMOKEFREE

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. With Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.