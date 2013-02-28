SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt Ltd Offers 10% Discount

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Offers 10% Discounts. The sooner a person quits smoking, the sooner body can begin to recover & there is no bigger occasion than Cyber Monday to give up smoking. Work together with family and friends to give up tobacco use. Talk to them about the health issues and benefits of being smoke-free. This Cyber Monday help loved ones quit smoking by getting them to switch to SMOKEFREE E cigs, the healthier alternative to Smoking.



E-Cig is an exciting new technology that offers cigarette smokers an alternative that is free of tar and other harmful chemicals while offering a complete experience of smoking. A battery that looks like a cigarette vaporizes a specially formulated liquid in a disposable cartridge to produce a vapor that looks feels and tastes like cigarette smoke. Users can switch to e-cigarettes immediately without any discomfort also SMOKEFREE has recently introduced 10 ml e liquid flavors for their newly launched Premium Kit.



SMOKEFREE Premium Kit Consists of Following:



1 x Battery

1 x Tank Atomizer

1 x USB Charger

1 x Wall Charger

1 x E- Liquid Bottle (10 ml)

1 x Refilling Tips

1 x Instruction Manual



SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette India is offering 10% discount on its entire Product Range



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 E Cig Company

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.