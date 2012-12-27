SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt Ltd Offers 10% New Year Discount

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Offers 10% New Year Discounts on all its products, including e liquid. The sooner a person quits smoking, the sooner the body can begin to recover & there is no bigger occasion than Christmas to give up smoking. Work together with family and friends to give up tobacco use. Talk to them about the health issues and benefits of being smoke-free. This Christmas help loved ones quit smoking by getting them to switch to SMOKEFREE E cigs, the healthier alternative to Smoking.



E cig has emerged as the top alternative which serves the purpose of helping people quit smoking. SMOKEFREE e cigs have batteries instead of tobacco, cartridges instead of nicotine, water vapor instead of smoke. Though NRT and E-cigarettes have been shown to almost double the chances of successfully quitting smoking, they are not the ultimate solution. Quitting smoking has immediate as well as long-term benefits for a smoker. Within 12 hours after a person have smoked his last cigarette, his body will begin to heal itself. The levels of carbon monoxide and nicotine in his system will decline rapidly, and the heart and lungs will begin to repair the damage caused by inhaled smoke of the cigarette. Hence pledge to commit to breathe free, quit smoking and allow the loved ones to breathe free too.



SMOKEFREE E Cigarette India is offering 10% New Year discount on its entire Product Range. To avail of this Discount, use the Coupon code ‘NEWYEAR13’.



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 E Cig Company

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. With Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.