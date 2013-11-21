SMOKEFREE Helps People in Overcoming Addiction of Traditional/Tobacco Cigarettes

Delhi, New Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- SMOKEFREE, a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic cigarettes had helped people in overcoming their addiction of traditional/tobacco cigarettes. The reviews by customers who used their products were all in praise for the products through which SMOKEFREE’s customers are enjoying a healthy and better life.



“SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette is amazing, I can see myself less addicted to smoking and most importantly, no one stops me while I am with my SMOKEFREE Electronic Cig. It has made my life better, I need not go downstairs every time I need to smoke.”, said Md Yunus who was very much relieved after overcoming his addiction of tobacco cigarettes with the help of E-CIG from SMOKEFREE.



Electronic cigarettes have emerged as the top alternative to traditional smoking which serves the purpose of helping people quit smoking. SMOKEFREE e cigs have batteries instead of tobacco, cartridges instead of nicotine, water vapor instead of smoke. Though NRT and E-cigarettes have been shown to almost double the chances of successfully quitting the habit of smoking, they are not the ultimate solution. Quitting smoking has immediate as well as long-term benefits for a smoker. Within 12 hours after a person have smoked his last cigarette, his body will begin to heal itself.



Not only for selves, people are purchasing SMOKEFREE electronic cigarettes for their loved ones too. One such case was of Gayatri who had troubles in making her husband quit smoking even after countless requests. “SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette, India is definitely the best way to quit as it helped my husband quit smoking in just 3 months. I recommend this to all.” said a visibly happy Gayatri.



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 E Cig Company

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. With Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.



For more visit: http://www.smokefree.in