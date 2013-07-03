SMOKEFREE Introduces EGO Series Range of Electronic Cigarette Kits

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- SMOKEFREE India’s #1 Electronic Cigarette Company Introduces EGO Series Range of First E-Liquid based Electronic Cigarette Kits as part of its new offering and these newly introduced CE4 Kits are now being sold on the website.



According to the company, SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette is basically an Electronically Powered Medical Device That offers a Healthier Alternative to Smoking as it has NO Tobacco, No SMOKE, No Tar, No Ash or any other harmful effects of a Regular Cigarette.



Rajat Girdhar, Chief Executive Officer, A S SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt Ltd, said, “We are really excited about the launch of EGO Series Kits which are the new generation of EGO TANK with new technology of e-cigarette cartomizer. We Launched Smokefree.in on 1st of November 2011 and in less than two Years, We are averaging Website Sales of about Rs 20 lakhs per month and Our Facebook Fan Page (http://www.facebook.com/SMOKEFREE.INDIA) has over 170k Fans which has given us a lot of confidence in our product range, as well as depicted a very strong desire of Indian's to Quit Smoking."



Speaking of Sales Abhinav Girdhar, Chief Operations Officer added “In the last Couple of Years Electronic Cigarette has become a rage in the US for people who want to quit smoking and are easily available at Kiosks of all the Leading Malls, Hence setting up Kiosk’s for selling SMOKEFREE E-Cigs was the Obvious Next step for us as well. In the Past 1 Year we have Setup 5 Kiosk’s in some of best Malls of NCR (http://www.smokefree.in/locations) and aim to double this number before Diwali".



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 Electronic Cigarette Company

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE have a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.