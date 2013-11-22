SMOKEFREE Now Offers CE4 Kit of Electronic Cigarettes at Affordable Prices

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 Electronic Cigarette Company, now offers CE4 Kit of electronic cigarettes at affordable prices. This range E-Liquid based Electronic Cigarette Kits are now available to purchase through the online portal of the company.



The CE4 Kit of electronic cigarettes gives battery charging time of 2.5 to 3 Hours and users may enjoy upto 700 puffs once the battery is fully charged which is equivalent to 4 packs of regular cigarettes. The battery can be recharged and reused over 300 times. The kit comes with E-Liquid and tank atomizer of the electronic cigarette can store upto 1.6ml of E-Liquid which is enough to give enough puffs as from 1 regular pack of cigarettes.



E- Liquid is available in variety of tobacco flavours such as Marlboro, Benson & Hedges, Dunhill, Menthol & Cigar. For users looking for infused flavours, there are numerous options to choose from the likes of Apple, Cherry, Coffee, Strawberry, Vanilla.



Rajat Girdhar, Chief Executive Officer, A S SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt Ltd, said, “We are really excited about CE4 Kits which are the new generation of EGO TANK with new technology of e-cigarette cartomizer. We Launched Smokefree.in on 1st of November 2011 and in less than two Years, We are averaging Website Sales of about Rs 20 lakhs per month and Our Facebook Fan Page (http://www.facebook.com/SMOKEFREE.INDIA) has over 170k Fans which has given us a lot of confidence in our product range, as well as depicted a very strong desire of Indian's to Quit Smoking”



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 Electronic Cigarette Company

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE have a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.



Contact details -:

D-37, Sector 6, Noida.

Uttar Pradesh-201301

India

Call: 0-8447127127

Email: sales@smokefree.in