SMOKEFREE Now Offers Relishing E-Cigarette Variants

Delhi, New Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Now explore all new amazing smoking indulgences with the relishing E-cigarette variants from SMOKEFREE. Their Electronic Cigarette range offers completely healthy and harmless smoking options in the form of E-cigarette kits, designed to suit the smoking tendency and inclination of all types of smokers. Their smoking kits come with all the components required to light up the electronic cigarette and enjoy all the indulging tobacco flavors and the appetizing infused flavors.



Smoking has always been known to be a baneful indulgence, till the arrival of electronic cigarettes which have transformed hazardous smoking into an adorable delight. SMOKEFREE provides electronic smoking options with their all-innovative electronic cigarette starter kits and a whole range of tobacco flavors like that of Marlboro, Benson & Hedges, Dunhill, Menthol & Cigar or the non-tobacco options like Apple, Cherry, Coffee, Strawberry, Vanilla.



The e-cigarettes they stock are the exact look alike of the natural tobacco cigarettes and provide the smoke puffs of same intensity but do not produce the baneful tar in the lungs. The only difference is that e-cigarettes are battery operated devices and produce water vapor instead of smoke, thus is completely safe for the smokers.



Even if someone is more addicted to the flavor of natural tobacco in the cigarette, then their e-liquid range can also provide the same flavor of their favorite cigarette brand. But this versatile smoking gadget also offers the users a lot of options to explore other flavors too and it is just a matter of changing the e-liquid in the electronic cigarette and it is ready to puff out the new flavor.



About SMOKEFREE

SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products, that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and helps them to quit smoking eventually.



Contact Details

D-37, Sector 6, Noida.

Uttar Pradesh-201301

India

Call: 0-8447127127

Email: sales@smokefree.in