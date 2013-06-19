Smokeless Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Smokeless Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- There is no tradition for smokeless tobacco in the United Arab Emirates, with sales remaining negligible. Sales of these products are largely limited to expatriates from countries where smokeless tobacco is popular, particularly Scandinavian countries and India. Most consumers, however, remain largely unaware of these products.
Euromonitor International's Smokeless Tobacco in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chewing Tobacco, Snuff.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
