Smokers Seek Opinions from Peers on the Recently Upgraded SmokelessCigarettesDeals.com

The relatively new product has been growing in popularity since its inception in 2003 and is used largely to help smokers wean themselves off tobacco cigarettes and eventually quit smoking completely.



And as published by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2011, almost one-third of people who tried smokeless cigarettes reported they were able to quit smoking within six months of use. So the outlook on using e-cigarettes as a quitting mechanism is good.



But with the market for smokeless cigarettes growing and more and more brands being introduced, it can be hard for smokers to know which one to try.



Now smokers can hear directly from their peers with the new and improved smokeless cigarette review system recently implemented at SmokelessCigarettesDeals.com.



Electronic cigarettes are powered by a small, lithium ion battery designed in the shape and size of a regular cigarette. When a user takes a drag on the e-cigarette, a sensor detects the flow of air and activated an atomizer, or vaporizer, which transforms a small amount of liquid into a spray, or vapor, which is inhaled by the smoker.



There are quite a few things to consider when choosing the best-suited smokeless cigarette.



Whether you're a seasoned smoker of conventional cigarettes or simply want to enjoy a novel experience, smokeless cigarettes allow you the freedom to smoke where you want and when you want.



In addition to e-cigarette reviews, the site offers visitors special discounts on purchases.



