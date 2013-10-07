Smokestik Review Announced by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Electronic Cigarette review and deal website, eCig Vision has recently announced their Smokestik review that gives its readers the chance to determine if the Canada-based retailer’s products will suit their needs. The comprehensive review was written by eCig Vision founder and contributing writer, Laura Brandel a former tobacco cigarette smoker herself. Brandel’s begins her Smokestik Review with a little background information on the company and the electronic cigarette industry climate. Electronic Cigarettes have become a popular with attention primarily coming from the controversy surrounding its long-term effects on human health.



Smokestik is a distributor of electronic cigarette devices, cartomizers and accessories. The company currently markets a total of eight e-cig starter kits, three of which include extended life batteries. Brandel chose to go into further detail on the Smokestik Hendu Elite Starter that is currently being sold for $99.95. Its price is certainly not appealing in an electronic cigarette market that’s getting progressively cheaper as new companies enter the niche. Nevertheless, the kit comes with two batteries, USB charger, USB-to-wall adapter, USB-to-car adapter, three cartomizers, and a carrying case. Unfortunately, Smokestik has chosen not to go with a portable charging case, which is unfortunately because a lot of its competitors do offer a PCC.



The review then delves into the aesthetic qualities of the Hendu Elite Starter. Brandel calls the appearance of Smokestik e-cigarettes fairly polarizing, as users are likely to love it or hate it. Flavors offered by the Smokestik electronic cigarette include everything from traditional tobacco to a much more adventurous Cappuccino flavor. Nicotine strength options vary and users looking to eventually cut out their intake will be happy to learn that Smokestik does offer a zero nicotine option. An automatic battery can be found on their electronic cigarette, which keeps things simple for a typical user.



For more information on Smokestik reviews and other reviews, visit eCig Vision. Brandel hopes you’ll check her review out and asks readers to contact her if they feel reviews were unjust in anyway.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com