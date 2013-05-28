Smoking at Home Reduces Property Values, an EverSmoke E-Cig Can Be the Solution

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A recent survey in Ontario, Canada conducted by Ontario real estate agents found that smoking in a home has the potential to lower the value of a property by up to 30 percent. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is an alternative cigarette that contains no smoke or secondhand smoke, therefore when smoked in a home it eliminates the chance of smell and smoke contaminating a home.



The damage, to a home, caused by smoking are stained walls and carpets. Smoking also leaves a smell that is extremely difficult to eliminate. Therefore, a home with a strong smoke odor will be harder to sell since it will deter many buyers, according to the survey.



The Non-Smoker’s Rights Association found that the average cost for a landlord to clean an apartment is two to three times higher than when a heavy smoker occupied the apartment. Canadian Fire Marshals also note that cigarettes, lighters and matches are one of the top causes of residential fires.



An electronic cigarette is a battery-powered device that requires no use of lighters or matches, lowering the chance of catching a fire. EverSmoke can provide a current traditional tobacco smoker with an alternative smoking device that could eliminate the exposure to secondhand smoke. EverSmoke is one of the earliest and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to start an alternative smoking lifestyle.



“You really don’t notice that anyone is smoking around you with an EverSmoke e-Cig. This is the best alternative especially when it comes to keeping apartments smoke-free,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who seek a smoking alternative. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



