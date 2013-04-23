Smoking Cessation Hypnosis Program, Smoke-Free for Life, Offers a Lifetime Guarantee on Quit Cigarettes in 60 Minutes Services

Brisbane, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Smoke-free for Life, a smoking cessation center in Brisbane, Australia, promises a better way to quit smoking using these advances techniques. The system they use has been around for over 10 years and is said to be the most successful smoking cessation system in the world.



Their system helps people quit smoking cigarettes in just 60 minutes with hypnosis and Neuro Linguistic Lrogramming. Smokers quit cigarettes 97% of the time after the 60 minute session.



Each smoker receives a personally tailored session based on the individual's reason for smoking, the times of the day, surrounding events, when a smoker tends to use cigarettes among other factors. Advanced hypnosis techniques are then employed to retrain the unconscious part of the smoker's mind. Jana Klintoukh, Owner and Operator of Smoke-free for Life, describes the working of the unconscious mind, "as having an ingrained belief that the effects of cigarettes are actually helping the smoker. With hypnosis they are able to speak to the Unconscious mind and let it know that smoking is not is not helping them but in fact killing them.



Smoke-free for Life would like smokers in Brisbane, Australia to consider the following benefits of quitting cigarettes, advocating that the new non-smoker will:



Live as a clean air breathing person

Spend decades more with your family and loved ones

Smell and look amazing

Feel fantastic

Be socially accepted

Save tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars



Australian smokers lose $8,000 to $10,000 in wages every year due to cigarettes. That is the equivalent of 2 extra holidays per year or a down payment on a new car - several new cars even. Australian society is at the forefront of world anti-smoking efforts, the government passing what has been called the most stringent packaging laws in the world.



The following are a few other facts which Smoke-free for Life would like you to know about smoking:



Cigarettes are Radioactive! They contain Uranium-235, Uranium-238 and Polonium-210



Every cigarette you smoke cuts a whole 15 minutes off of your life!



Smoke-free for Life is located in Brisbane, Australia, offering smoking cessation hypnosis therapy. They are located in the beautiful Ernst & Young building on Eagle St. The Smoke-free For Life office reception has an incredible view of the Brisbane skyline. Prospective patrons can also contact Smoke-free For Life for what they call "Free Coffee + Consultation". This is a no obligation consultation where a smoker can come in to talk about the session, see the office and get a great feel as to what the 60 minutes will be like.



