Smoking Effects After 9/11, International Vapor Group Provides Alternative

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that included over 1.6 million Americans was conducted on American smoking trends between 1994 and 2004. Michael Pesko, from Weill Cornell Medical College, took the data from the study to gather information on the population's smoking changes surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



Between 2003 and 2011 self-reported stress increased by 11 percent, regardless of how close a person was to the 9/11 attacks. During the same time period smoking increased from 950,000 to 1.3 million smokers, because of former smokers picking the habit back up. International Vapor Group, a popular electronic cigarette company that has three e-Cigarette brands, wants to make its brands accessible to all Americans who still continue to smoke, but who seek an alternative smoking avenue.



Pesko concluded that the re-uptake of smoking was an effort to relieve the stress of the terrorist attacks, and since the nicotine is addictive it may explain why smoking has remained an issue long after the effects of the attacks passed. However, International Vapor Group (IVG) is available for any smoker who wishes to see how an electronic cigarette, that contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tar and no tobacco, works.



With any of IVG’s e-Cig brands, smokers can enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to tobacco smoke. Not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave, but they can also do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“The effects of 9/11 are still sad, and it’s a tradegy that will never be forgotten. We hope our e-Cig can help smokers make a switch from traditional cigarettes,” said a representative from IVG.



IVG currently offers 10 flavors, with new flavors constantly being tested. Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Coffee, Pina Colada, and Peach flavored cartridges all come in five nicotine levels. The nicotine levels are 24mg, 18mg, 16mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine solution but still crave the fixation of a cigarette.



As the electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, retailers, distributors and wholesalers are all rushing to capitalize on the market. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with top electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service. For more information on International Vapor Group and for wholesale inquiries please visit http://www.InternationalVapor.com.