Smoking Habits: a Global Overview - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- Understanding the smoking habits of consumers is crucial to identifying opportunities within markets and particular consumer groups. Seeing where the regular smokers are - and WHO they are - can help strategic decision-making. This interactive model provides you with a global overview of what the smoking habits of consumers are, as well as providing more detailed age and gender splits.
Scope
- Access propriety data from Datamonitor's 2011 consumer survey, covering 28,541 consumers in 20 global markets.
- Use the interactive model to visualize the data the way YOU want to view it.
- Perform a global overview or dive deep into age and gender splits. Customize the demographics to view your target audience.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor has split smoking habits four ways: regular smokers; occasional smokers; former smokers; and people who have never smoked.
There were 28,541 respondents to Datamonitor's 2011 global consumer survey, which took place in 20 markets: Australia; Brazil; Canada; China; France; Germany, India, Italy, Japan; Korea; Netherlands; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; UAE; the UK; and the US.
There are three "dashboards" in this interactive model, allowing you to select your preferred analysis: as a global overview; gender comparison; or age comparison.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the smoking habit of consumers in your market?
- Where are the frequent smokers? Where are the former smokers?
- How does this vary by age and gender?
