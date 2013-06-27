Smoking Hot Deal Savers Launches a Summer Spectacular Giveaway

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Smoking Hot Deal Savers (http://www.smokinghotdealsavers.com/) announces its foray in the online deal arena with the launch of their retail service by hosting a Summer Spectacular Giveaway. Companies whose products are featured on the Smoking Hot Deal Savers website donated almost $10,000 in prizes, including the grand prize of a diamond bracelet.



Deborah Burnett is also the owner Canale Originals, and creator of Wrist Bling, giving her the unique perspective of sitting on both sides of the table as a small business owner and marketer. This allows Smoking Hot Deal Savers to offer their merchants an understanding and business perspective that most sites can’t, positioning them for brand awareness and profit.



