Smoking Rates Rise in Asia, South Beach Smoke Offers Smoking Alternative

While smoking rates have been on the rise in Asia, so has the depiction of smoking cigarettes in Asian cinemas. Although the traditional cigarette scenes in movies may be the cause of the rise in smoking, South Beach Smoke can offer a smoking alternative that eliminates the use of actual smoke.



Asia has begun to see an increasing number of women becoming smokers, and feels it is important to start to understand how Asian cinemas play a role in glamorizing smoking. Part of the problem is the depiction of cigarette smoking in a way that is normal in behavior.



South Beach Smoke is a popular electronic cigarette company that offers a smoking alternative. South Beach Smoke wants to make sure Asian women know that there is an alternative to traditional cigarettes available to them, should they have chosen to start smoking traditional cigarettes.



South Beach Smoke provides a real smoking experience with a battery-powered device, without exposure to smoke, secondhand smoke, tar or tobacco. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is pure water vapor, so secondhand smoke is also eliminated. South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



“When traditional cigarettes are glamorized, it’s hard to compete with and we understand that. That’s why we’re here to offer an alternative to traditional cigarettes,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking an electronic cigarette. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Tobacco Classic, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cherry, Peppermint, Pina Colada, and Peach. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is their top priority.