Smoking Tobacco in Estonia - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Pipe and RYO tobacco are considered niche products in Estonia and enjoy a high level of consumer loyalty. RYO smoking tobacco became more popular during the recession as it offers lower unit prices and many consumers traded down to products in this area. Smoking tobacco in general has a good reputation in Estonia and is considered to offer better quality and taste than cigarettes. Male smokers account for the majority of smoking tobacco sales in Estonia. Tobacco specialists, which offer more...
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
