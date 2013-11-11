Smoking Tobacco in Portugal - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Overall volume sales of smoking tobacco grew by 8% in 2012, due to increasing demand from both loyal consumers of RYO tobacco and cigarette smokers who have migrated to RYO tobacco to save money. This migration has been supported by the fact that brands traditionally present in the cigarettes category are now also present in RYO tobacco, offering RYO products with a variety of flavours and combinations with the same taste as the blends used for their cigarettes.
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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