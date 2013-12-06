"Smoking Tobacco in the Czech Republic" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Smoking tobacco growth was driven by the strong performance of RYO tobacco in 2012. Smokers continued switching from economy priced cigarettes to roll-your-own tobacco making it a very competitive and innovative product type. Tobacco consumers in the Czech Republic found that it is better for them to switch to premium RYO tobacco from economy priced cigarettes and save money. RYO tobacco has the advantage of being cheaper and having a lower tax rate.
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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