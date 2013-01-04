South Beach Smoke Offers Melanie Griffith an Electronic Cigarette Starter Kit

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- From painkillers to cigarettes, Melanie Griffith can’t seem to stay away from addictions, and South Beach Smoke wants to help Griffith wean off traditional cigarettes with an electronic cigarette.



In the summer of 2012, Griffith’s daughters sent her to rehab after discovering their mother was addicted to painkillers. Now, the popular actress has found a new addiction to smoking cigarettes while drinking coffee. She was spotted walking through downtown Aspen with a friend, puffing on a cigarette.



South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette brand, is offering Melanie Griffith a Deluxe e-Cig Starter Kit to help her switch over from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



The South Beach Smoke Electronic Cigarette Deluxe Starter Kit, which comes equipped with an electronic cigarette standard ion battery and an extra capacity battery, five nicotine cartridges, and a portable wall charger. The kit is built with superior 2-part technology of battery and atomizer and cartridges and filter. The battery and atomizer ensure a satisfying smoking experience that produces 250 puffs per charge. The nicotine cartridges produce maximum vapor after each and every puff. The nicotine cartridges come in 10 delicious flavors such as, Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Golden, Menthol, Peppermint, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Peach and Piña Colada. Each set of cartridges are also available in four nicotine strengths: Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and No Nicotine.



“Griffith certainly shows commitment by sticking through rehab to rid herself of the painkiller addiction. We hope that she’ll accept our e-Cig starter kit offer and change her life one step further by weaning off traditional cigarettes,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



Electronic cigarettes have established quite the growing trend among Hollywood Stars as more and more celebrities make the switch to wean off the offensive smoking habit and instead, take the appropriate steps toward a healthier lifestyle. South Beach Smoke’s growing celebrity fan list includes Mel Gibson, Katherine Heigl, Jeremy Piven, Uma Thurman, Jenny McCarthy, Herry Ferrara, J Woww, Karina Smirnoff, and many others.



In 2011, the electronic cigarette starter kits were included in the official MTV Movie Awards Gift Bags, which were presented to the nominated and attending celebrities. South Beach Smoke has also been featured in the New York Post, Star Magazine, and OK! Magazine. South Beach Smoke appears to be the e-cigarette of choice for the Hollywood elite in a growing trend of healthier, smoke-free Hollywood.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbea