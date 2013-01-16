Study Shows Graphic Warnings on Cigarettes Effective with Multiple Demographics

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- A recent study has shown that some racial and ethnic minorities have a harder time quitting smoking than other cultures. However, new research suggests graphic, detailed and intense tobacco images on warning labels might help smokers of diverse background stay away from smoking.



Harvard School of Public Health provides evidence that graphic images on cigarette warning labels, that visually portray the health consequences of smoking, have an enormous impact on highlighting the dangers of smoking and actually encourage smokers to not pick up the pack of cigarettes and quit smoking.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a big fan of cigarette packaging with graphic images because they believe the images successfully deter smokers from purchasing. However, the popular e-Cig company is aware of how difficult it can be to actually give up smoking and therefore EverSmoke offers an alternative smoking device that can reduce the smoking related diseases. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke