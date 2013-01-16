The Walking Dead Star Runs from Zombies but Not from Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Norman Reedus, better known as Daryl, from AMC’s popular zombie TV show, The Walking Dead, was seen outside Chateau Marmont in Hollywood puffing on a cigarette.



Daryl Dixon’s character is a Southern redneck hunter and expert tracker. The character comes off as violent and short-tempered, yet the group tolerates his behavior in order for the sake of their survival from zombies. As the seasons have progressed, Daryl has become many fans favorite character on the show.



The Walking Dead is set to return to AMC on February 10, 2013 and therefore, Reedus needs to get a grip on his smoking habits in order to not only set a good example to his fans, but also to maintain his health for the up keeping of the show. How else is Daryl supposed to out run and kill zombies if his lungs are contaminated with all the toxins from cigarettes?



South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, is offering Reedus the perfect solution to getting his nicotine fix while not smoking a traditional cigarette. South Beach Smoke is offering him a Deluxe Starter Kit to help him switch over from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. South Beach Smoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with a South Beach Smoke e-Cig.



South Beach Smoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. The flavored cartridges are offered in Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in four different strengths: Full Flavored, Light, Ultra-Light and no nicotine.



“Although Reedus plays a pretty hardcore character on TV, it doesn’t mean he needs to have a ‘badboy’ image off set. Our e-Cig will allow Reedus to still enjoy everything he loves about cigarettes while not harming his body with all the harmful toxins. It’s really the perfect solution for him!” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



In 2011, the electronic cigarette starter kits were included in the official MTV Movie Awards Gift Bags, which were presented to the nominated and attending celebrities. South Beach Smoke has also been featured in the New York Post, Star Magazine, and OK! Magazine. South Beach Smoke appears to be the e-cigarette of choice for the Hollywood elite in a growing trend of healthier, smoke-free Hollywood.



About South Beach Smoke

As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.