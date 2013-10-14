Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- When searching for a weight loss program that helps patients lose weight quickly and easily, it is important to consider the protocol followed by programs like some pre-packaged meal plans and for Illinois dieters to find a plan that works with their personal needs and goals. Diet Doc created their smoothie diets to offer their clients in Illinois a personalized approach to fast weight loss that will allow them to rapidly lose weight fast without any discomfort. The company’s team of weight management professionals is specially trained in being able to lose weight fast with the smoothie diet and work closely with patients to create a plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Through their unique protocol, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss, with better results than programs like some pre-packaged meal plans.



Once patients in Illinois decide to begin to lose weight with Diet Doc’s smoothie diet plans, they only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s physicians. During their initial consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive diet pills and supplements, not offered through other programs like some pre-packaged meal plans, that have helped thousands of patients in the United States quickly eliminate excess and embarrassing fat. Patients are able to order their supplements during this consultation and have them shipped directly to their home so that they can immediately begin their smoothie diet and begin to lose weight and see results.



Because Diet Doc supplements work best with a healthy, low fat smoothie diet, patients will begin their tailored meal and snack plan and supplement it with products like weight loss shakes and bars. These exclusive weight loss shakes balance blood sugar levels through insulin regulation and allow patients to quickly lose weight. Including shakes as part of the smoothie diet also reduces patients’ cravings for unhealthy, processed carbohydrates by blocking carbohydrate absorption. Gaining the ability to control what patients are tempted to eat helps patients maintain their smoothie diet and see fast and easy results, something that programs like some pre-packaged meal plans fail to offer their clients.



Diet Doc also offers their clients exclusive, fat loss accelerating weight loss bars not included in pre-packaged meal plans. These bars are high in protein to help control the appetite, but also contain B vitamins to boost fat metabolism and increase the patient’s energy levels throughout the day. Diet Doc products not only help their clients reach their initial weight goals, they also provide clients with the ability to step back and reevaluate their unhealthy habits and, in the process, create new, healthier habits to sustain their weight in the future. Where programs like some pre-packaged meal plans only help their clients achieve initial weight loss, Diet Doc is one of the few programs that provide their clients with the skills necessary to maintain a healthy weight long after their diet plan is complete.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/

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