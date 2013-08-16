Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- In recent years there has been a surge in smoothie recipes to encourage people in Philadelphia, and all over the world, to increase the amounts of fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods in their diet. But, while many people in Philadelphia are struggling with their weight and are hoping to make better decisions for healthy foods, most are unaware that the smoothie recipes used by many fast food chains are actually loaded with sugar and processed carbohydrates. Diet Doc, with its individually tailored hCG diets, has helped thousands of clients achieve their best weight loss goals by educating and counseling them on eating more healthy foods and fewer high calorie, fat laden items that can derail even those most committed to reaching their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc also offers their clients specially formulated supplements and smoothie recipes that leave patients feeling full and satisfied but do not contribute to weight gain.



In a recent article published by Everyday Health, author Johanna Sakimura questioned whether the smoothie recipes used by many fast food chains are really as wholesome as they sound. She looked at establishments like Jamba Juice, McDonalds and Panera Bread to see the nutritional content of their smoothies and found that nearly all of the caloric intake from each of the smoothie recipes came from sugars. Sakimura also found that these smoothie recipes are almost entirely carbohydrates that can disrupt best weight loss attempts even though the person believes that they are eating healthy food. Because Diet Doc’s meal plans and supplements are created by physicians and nutritionists who are dedicated to helping patients achieve their best weight loss, only the highest quality ingredients are used and patients can feel confident that they will not be eating unhealthy, processed carbohydrates and sugars.



Diet Doc offers each new hCG diet client a detailed initial physician consultation, done easily from home, during which patients will discuss their current weight, health and medical concerns and future goals for reaching their best weight loss. At this point, a personalized meal and snack plan will begin to take shape and will include only healthy foods that assist patients in reaching their goals. Because Diet Doc hCG diets are created from scratch for each individual client, their age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences will be considered to make the transition to healthy eating easy and comfortable with a customized nutrition and diet plan. And, in addition to these meal and snack plans, physicians will also recommend any medication and supplements that can increase the speed that patients see results.



One of Diet Doc’s most popular products is the company’s fast weight loss smoothies that contain less than two net grams of carbohydrates per serving and actually work to reduce cravings for processed carbohydrates by blocking their absorption. Incorporating these healthy smoothies in with other healthy foods will increase fat burn and promote a faster metabolism through thermogenesis. By combining healthy foods and specially formulated supplements, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have been able to help thousands completely transform their lives, consistently and intuitively generating results for each patient, all from the privacy of their own home.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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