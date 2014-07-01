SMR Construction, Inc. Announces Plan to Build Structures

Richardson, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Construction firm, SMR Construction, Inc., has unveiled its online hub offering its construction services to all who are planning to build a house, an office building, or even a large facility in Fort Worth.



Of all the general contractors in Fort Worth, this construction firm has one of the longest years of service in the area. A firm engaged in the building industry cannot stay long in the business if its quality of service is questionable. But this Dallas construction firm has been providing their construction service for over 16 years to numerous satisfied customers in the city.



This commercial contractor Fort Worth company is proud to offer the following construction services to their clients:



- General Construction

- Design Build Construction

- Industrial, Commercial and Institutional Building Construction

- Building Additions

- Renovation and Remodeling

- Demolition

- Total Site Preparation

- Grading and Excavation

- Site and Structural Concrete Riprap and Embankment

- Electrical, Plumbing and HVAC

- Painting and Flooring



Some of the biggest construction projects that that have successfully completed include the design, building and renovation of the NAVFAC in Fort Worth and the demolition and renovation of 3 buildings in Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma.



About SMR Construction, Inc.

SMR is a construction company that actively participates in all the phases of their construction projects. This allows them a substantial on-site presence and ability to supervise the quality of the construction work at every stage. Their website can be found at http://www.smrconstructioninc.com/.



This company also has the experience and ability to satisfy the requirements of federal government projects. If there are special project requirements they are willing to work round the clock and even during off hours.



Dolores R. McCarty

411 Industrial Dr. Suite 109

Richardson TX 75081



Phone: 972.231.7272