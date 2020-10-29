New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The SMS Firewall Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in the deployment of SMS Firewall system through a large demand for virtual appliances or technologies in the field of networking, application delivery, and security products. Rising demand for cloud based systems is also expected to boost the SMS Firewall Systems market over the forecast period. Other factors responsible for the growth of the market are raising security and privacy concerns, rising hub on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes, strict government rules and regulations, and increased deployment of Application to Person (A2P) messaging



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the SMS Firewall market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the SMS Firewall industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), SAP (Germany), Tata Communications (India), BICS (Belgium), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra ComViva (India), Route Mobile Limited (India), Infobip (UK), Mobileum (US), Omobio (Sri Lanka), NetNumber (US), Cloudmark (US), Global Wavenet (Australia), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US).



The SMS Firewall industry is segmented into:



Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



A2P Messaging

P2A Messaging



Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Traffic (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



SMS Exchange

International Exchange

Others



Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By Messaging Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cloud

Traditional



Regional Outlook of SMS Firewall Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global SMS Firewall market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the SMS Firewall industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the SMS Firewall industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the SMS Firewall market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the SMS Firewall industry



Radical Features of the SMS Firewall Market Report:



Valuable insights into the SMS Firewall market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the SMS Firewall industry.



