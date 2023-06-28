SMS Firewall Market Size [2025] Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Growth Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2023 -- The global SMS Firewall Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the SMS firewall market include safeguarding the network from grey route traffic and combating against growing SMS threats such as spamming, spoofing, and flooding of messages.



The SMS firewall platform segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period



The SMS firewall platform allows Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to safeguard the SMS traffic from malicious attacks, such as SMS phishing, SMS spoofing, SMS spamming, and SIM boxing/farming, while focusing on Application-to-Person (A2P) monetization. Globally, MNOs have undertaken preemptive measures to ensure higher customer experience and drive business revenue. SMS firewall vendors provide full control to MNOs for preventing SMS traffic from malicious attacks. With the advancement in technologies and the proliferation of security attacks, vendors have integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and analytics capabilities into the firewall that provisions real-time threat intelligence into SMS traffic for the telecom network.



Based on SMS type, the A2P messages segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The demand for A2P messaging has been witnessing strong growth across enterprises. Verticals, such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and eCommerce, are adopting A2P messaging for communication purposes. Enterprises can use A2P messaging for marketing and promotional messages, authenticating the customer, and sending OTPs and notifications. With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets across enterprises and their increased use by individual customers, it has become easy for enterprises to interact directly with their customers through SMS. In the global scenario, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the fastest-growing regions in the A2P messaging type, due to the higher adoption of A2P messages in the banking, finance, eCommerce, and government verticals. Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to create new business models for the A2P messaging type.



The APAC region to record the highest growth during the forecast period



The following are the key factors that will drive the SMS firewall market in the APAC region. These factors include a voluminous subscriber base with markets such as India and China, safeguard revenue leakage, and regulatory norms supported by the government to curb spam traffic. In the APAC region, MNOs and telecom operators are extensively adopting SMS firewall solutions to generate new revenue sources, safeguard their mobile network from SMS spam traffic, and improve customer experience.



Market Players



Major vendors of SMS firewall include Comviva (India), Mobileum (US), AdaptiveMobile Security (Ireland), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), ANAM Technologies (Ireland), Infobip Ltd (UK), Route Mobile Limited (India), Proofpoint, Inc (US), Sinch (Sweden), TeleOSS (India), NetNumber Inc (US), Enghouse Networks (Canada), Global Wavenet (Singapore), HAUD (Malta), Tango Telecom Limited (Ireland), Eastwind (Russia), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Communications (India), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Omobio (Sri Lanka), Syniverse Technologies LLC (US), Mavenir (US), Cellusys (Ireland), BroadNet Technologies (Lebanon), Mylinex International (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka), TWILIO INC (US), NewNet (US), Openmind Networks (Ireland), Mitto (Switzerland), Tanla (India), and 6d Technologies (India).



