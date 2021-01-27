New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising demand for cloud-based systems and rising security and privacy concerns



The SMS Firewall Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in the deployment of SMS Firewall system through a large demand for virtual appliances or technologies in the field of networking, application delivery, and security products. Rising demand for cloud based systems is also expected to boost the SMS Firewall Systems market over the forecast period.



Other factors responsible for the growth of the market are raising security and privacy concerns, rising hub on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes, strict government rules and regulations, and increased deployment of Application to Person (A2P) messaging.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), SAP (Germany), Tata Communications (India), BICS (Belgium), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra ComViva (India), Route Mobile Limited (India), Infobip (UK), Mobileum (US), Omobio (Sri Lanka), NetNumber (US), Cloudmark (US), Global Wavenet (Australia), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US).



The Global SMS Firewall Market is segmented as follows:



Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- A2P Messaging

- P2A Messaging



Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Traffic (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- SMS Exchange

- International Exchange

- Others



Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By Messaging Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Cloud

- Traditional



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global SMS Firewall market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global SMS Firewall Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the SMS Firewall Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global SMS Firewall market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the SMS Firewall market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the SMS Firewall market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global SMS Firewall Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global SMS Firewall Market.



Global SMS Firewall Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. SMS Firewall Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



