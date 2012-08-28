Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Avid Mobile, masters of mobile SMS marketing, have given their own site a major facelift. This new look reflects the new approach Avid Mobile is taking in offering a wider array of services. These will be in addition to their already well known basic SMS marketing and mobile platforms. The updated graphics and easy to navigate interface simply and efficiently helps customers make educated decisions about their ultimate choice of mobile web marketing professionals.



The new website look offers increased functionality and functions as a tour of the original and new services Avid Mobile is proud to offer clients. With full marketing solutions across a variety of platforms Avid has a large amount of data to share. The new site offers walkthroughs and demonstrations of each service in a simple and easy to understand manner. The CEO Webinar series offered on the site takes this one step further, offering a complex look at the world of modern SMS and mobile web marketing.



Beyond the CEO Webinar, the site is broken down into simple to understand and peruse categories. The Avid Mobile marketing application, aggregators, while label service, mobile web and apps, additional services and both a standard “about us” section as well as a comprehensive listing of industries and companies Avid Mobile has made gains for. Each service category contains an in depth description and explanation on how it can assist a business in easy to understand language that isn’t loaded down with extensive jargon. Avid Mobile is committed to offering the best all-around experience to clients, easy to navigate web data and outstanding modern marketplace services. Click to check out all the services offered at http://www.avidmobile.com