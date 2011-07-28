Brand New Website Okoga Mobile Offering SMS Marketing Services at Extremely competitive Rates- Past clients Offer Glowing Reviews

Westport, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for effective alternatives to online advertising, Massachusetts based Okoga Mobile is announcing their new website that offers clients one of the fastest growing advertising mediums available to businesses today- SMS Marketing.



SMS marketing involves highly deliberate campaigns of short, intriguing texts that go straight to consumers’ cell phones. Recent studies have shown that it is many times more effective than traditional forms of advertising such as television, radio, newspaper, and even internet advertising, and it is perfect for advertisers that need to market to their largely mobile audience.



According to a report by Technology Magazine, there are over 5 billion people worldwide who have cell phones, and only 2 billion people with internet access. What this means for marketers is that their customer base is moving away from their home computers and onto their cell phones, and that trend is expected to continue at an exponential rate over the next several years.



For restaurant owners in particular, mobile marketing is being called “the next step in the evolution of marketing.” With new mobile applications such as Google places, augmented reality, QR codes, and i-phones Place Finder; people are turning to their cell phones in record numbers to find suitable places to eat when they are away from their home computers.



A saved text message in their inbox with a coupon code to a local restaurant is the shortest distance between a customer and a proprietor’s front door step. Imagine sending a coupon or an incentive straight to customers’ cell phones; the return on investment will literally eclipses that which is possible with standard forms of advertising.



The report also concluded that consumers are many times more likely to open up a text message then they are an email from home because they tend to trust text messages more than spam laden emails.



According to the website, not only is SMS marketing extremely effective for reaching a customer base but it is cost effective as well. “With SMS marketing your customer acquisition cost is mere fractions of what you'd pay if you were advertising on traditional mediums,” says Okoga.com founder and CEO Steve Brown. “Whatever your goals, SMS Marketing will help you accomplish them more rapidly than you've ever dreamed.”



Okoga Mobile has already helped spearhead many different Boston SMS marketing and Providence text marketing campaigns with overwhelmingly successful results. Pricing is “pay as you go,” and the first keyword is free. To learn more about okoga.com, or to see their competitive plans for any variety of SMS marketing campaigns, please visit: http:// www.okoga.com