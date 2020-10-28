Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The report entitled Global SMT Equipment Market with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides in-depth analysis of the global SMT equipment, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the SMT equipment market by value, by segment and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the global SMT placement equipment market by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global SMT equipment has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Fuji Corporation, ASM Pacific Technology (ASM Assembly Systems, LLC), CyberOptics Corporation and HPC Verm gensverwaltung GmbH (Viscom AG) are some of the key operating players in the global SMT equipment market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in SMT Equipment Market with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment Market Report are:



Executive Summary:



Surface Mount Technology or SMT, is a process which attaches electronic components on the Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The process had replaced the previously used method, i.e., through-hole technology (THT). The SMT is performed with the help of numerous equipment that are: placement equipment, inspection equipment, soldering equipment, cleaning equipment etc.



The SMT placement equipment or pick-and-place machines, are the machines which are operated to place surface mount devices (SMDs) on the printed circuit boards. The machines are used to provide high precision, high speed for the placement of a wide range of electronic products such as capacitors, resistors etc.



The SMT inspection consists of automated optical inspection (AOI), which is an autonomous inspection of printed circuit board production process by a camera, which identifies missing components and quality defects. Furthermore, SMT inspection includes solder paste inspection (SPI), which examines or monitor the solder paste deposits on the PCBs.



The global SMT equipment market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a progressive rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The growth of global SMT equipment market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising number of electric vehicles, growing consumer electronic devices, increasing number of wearable devices, upsurge in Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, growth in smartphone penetration, emerging industrial robotics and many other factors.



However, the growth of global SMT equipment market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the distinguished challenges faced by the market are economic uncertainties and lack of trained labor.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



