Smuggling Duds - the Future of Mens Underwear

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Ever wondered what type of underwear British Secret Service Agent 007 would wear? A man who is always ready for action, full of attitude and at the ready for everything. The answer is the Smuggling Duds. An underwear with a secret “Stash” pocket, a concealed pocket perfect for stashing a gadget that could be at his back and call the dire time of need. Not only this, the underwear itself is comfortable, distinctive and sexy just like our hero Mr. James Bond. All these amazing features are why Smuggling Duds is fast becoming the brand of choice for world class DJs, international athletes and stylish men all over the world.



The Smuggling Duds underwear is not just for anyone nor will this suit everyone’s tastes. These underwears are more suitable for guys who like to be bold and trendy, are always ready to make an impact and are not afraid of getting down and dirty. The pants have been uniquely designed to ensure not only comfort and hard wearing utility but also a bold style which sets them miles apart from every other mens underwear brand out there. Testament to the high quality, amazing comfort and the secret twist is that smuggling duds range is followed by many MMA superstars. The Smuggling Duds Boxer short, boxer briefs and briefs are available in many different colors and sizes. The many different collection, patterns and colors to choose from allow men to choose a stash pant that lets them have the pleasure of making a bold statement even with their underwear for multi layered confidence. The secret stash pocket allows to “smuggle” money, credit cards, iPods, mobile phone, condoms or any other valuable they would want to keep safe right beside their crown jewels. The Smuggling Duds boxer shorts have a US Design Patent and an EU Design Registration because a lot of hard work and thought has gone into designing these pants that are not only high quality, comfortable but also have a secret.



Smuggling Duds is an urban wear brand that produces high quality mens underwear, womens underwear, T-Shirts, hoodies and also it is the home of the original stash pants. The company claims:



“Everyone’s talking about our Original Stash Pants... join the uprising.”



The company’s website http://www.smugglingduds.com/ has the complete range of their products including exclusive offers and limited time deals. Furthermore, there is everything else one needs to know about the brand and the Smuggling Dud products.



