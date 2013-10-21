Smutylo Law+ Appointed Canadian Representative for Foreign Companies

Ottawa, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Smutylo Law+ is pleased to be appointed the Canadian Representative services to foreign companies applying for Industry Canada certification or registration of wireless and other radio equipment. This service is available to U.S. and international companies launching new or updating radio products in Canada.



Industry Canada sets standards for radio equipment certification in Canada. The Certification and Engineering Bureau of Industry Canada and recognized Certification Bodies conduct certification testing. Each applicant must include with its application the identity of a representative in Canada who is capable of responding to enquiries and who can provide post-certification audit samples at no charge to Industry Canada. Many foreign companies appoint Koby Smutylo and Smutylo Law+ as their Canadian Representative for their Industry Canada radio equipment applications.



“Start-ups as well as large foreign companies without operations in Canada often struggle to find a Canadian Representative for their Industry Canada radio equipment certification application” says Koby Smutylo, President of Smutylo Law+. “Our foreign company clients really appreciate our fast and reliable service and they find our very reasonable flat-fee rates refreshing and that is why we frequently get comments like ‘always a pleasure doing business with you!’ from our many repeat clients.”



About Smutylo Law+

Smutylo Law+ is a business law boutique firm based in Ottawa, Ontario Canada. Smutylo Law+ is external general counsel and attorney to software, hardware, internet, finance, mining and services companies in Canada and abroad. We also provide private client legal services to medical, dental, legal and other professionals and practice groups.



For more information, please contact Koby Smutylo, President of Smutylo Law+ at 613.869 5440 or visit www.lawyercorporation.ca.