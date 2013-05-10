"Snack Bars in Bolivia" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Snack Bars in Bolivia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Growth in snack bars in Bolivia during 2012 was boosted by the better management of the distribution systems of the leading players in the category. The leading snack bars companies in Bolivia continue to distribute their products through several different grocery retail channels, although it is other grocer retailers which remains the most important distribution channel for the category due to the role played by kiosks. The distribution of snack bars through kiosks means that the category is...
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Snack Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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