New Food market report from Mintel: "Snack Bars in India (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Snack Bars in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers packaged snack bars which can be eaten without accompaniment (e.g. milk) anywhere (such as on street) usually between meals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Bars in India is given in INR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Cereal/Granola
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
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Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mars, Incorporated, Nestl? S.A., Own Label, Others
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