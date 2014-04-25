Fast Market Research recommends "Snack Bars in Indonesia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Consumer awareness of snack bars continued to increase in Indonesia at the end of the review period. Furthermore, rising health consciousness, especially among Indonesia's middle-income and upper-income urban dwellers, helped to further boost volume growth in snack bars during 2013. In addition, the rapid expansion of modern grocery retail outlets, especially supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores, in which the majority of snack bars are sold, continued to ensure product availability,...
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Snack Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Snack Bars in Mexico
- Snack Bars in Colombia
- Snack Bars in Slovenia
- Snack Bars in India
- Snack Bars in Macedonia
- Snack Bars in Greece
- Snack Bars in the Netherlands
- Snack Bars in Turkey
- Snack Bars in Japan
- Snack Bars in South Korea