Snack Bars in the United Kingdom - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The energy and nutrition bars category saw the fastest growth in 2012, with a current value increase of 20% and volume growth of 18%, leading to sales of GBP55 million. This reflects UK consumers' increased consumption of products that provide either protein or energy for a nutritional purpose. Sports nutrition manufacturers are increasingly attempting to expand into mainstream outlets, with their products becoming more visible on supermarket shelves. Many of these products are distributed by...
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
