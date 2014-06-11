"Snack Food in Canada (2014) - Market Sizes" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Mintel, "Snack Food in Canada (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Snack Food in Canada by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers packaged snacks comprising crisps, snack nuts and other snacks. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Food in Canada is given in CAD and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Canada. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Crisps
- Other Snacks
- Snack Nuts
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Canada. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ConAgra Foods, Inc, Kellogg Company, Kraft Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Diamond Foods, Inc., Roll Global, Snyders-Lance, Inc., Own Label, Others
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