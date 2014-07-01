New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Snack Food in Denmark by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers packaged snacks comprising crisps, snack nuts and other snacks. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Food in Denmark is given in DKK and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Crisps
- Other Snacks
- Snack Nuts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: KiMs A/S, PepsiCo, Inc., Kellogg Company, Estrella Maarud Holding AS, Crispo Denmark A/S, Own label, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Snack Food in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in India (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in Germany (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in US (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in Finland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in UK (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in Sweden (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in Indonesia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in Spain (2014) - Market Sizes
- Snack Food in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes