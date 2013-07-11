Snack Food in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012) - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Snack Food in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Snack Food in Indonesia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers packaged snacks comprising crisps, snack nuts and other snacks. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Food in Indonesia is given in IDR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Snack Food in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in Belgium - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in Poland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in Spain - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in Norway - a Snapshot (2012)
- Snack Food in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012)